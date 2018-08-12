Andre Gomes reacts to Everton’s draw on Twitter

Everton picked up a 2-2 draw away to Wolves last night.
The Toffees went ahead twice through their new signing Richarlison and Marco Silva will feel that his boys have dropped two points here.
Despite going down to 10 men in the first half, the Merseyside outfit made their Premier League experience count and contained Wolves brilliantly.
The home side looked quite open at the back and Richarlison made them pay in both halves.
New Everton signing Andre Gomes also felt that Everton should have won the game and the Portuguese midfielder shared a message on Twitter after the game. He also congratulated Richarlison for a fantastic performance.
His tweet read: ‘Not the result we wanted but it was a great team effort being a man down so early! Can’t wait to be able to help my teammates. @richarlison97 parabéns pela estreia de sonho!’
The on-loan Barcelona midfielder is currently nursing a shoulder injury and he should make his Everton debut in the coming weeks.
Everton will be disappointed with the result against Wolves and they will look to get back to winning ways next week. The likes of Bernard and Mina are expected to come into the team as well and that will certainly improve them.