Ander Herrera: This habbit of Zlatan Ibrahimovic is annoying

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has been a key member of Jose Mourinho’s squad this season.
Last season, the Spanish playmaker struggled to hold down a regular starting berth under Louis van Gaal. Herrera is now a regular in the Spain squad as well.
Speaking to the media during international duty, the Manchester United midfielder reflected on his experience playing with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swedish striker has been a massive hit at Old Trafford since joining the Red Devils and the 35-year-old has already bagged 26 goals so far.
Herrera claimed that Ibrahimovic is a genius but the forward’s winning habbit can be a bit annoying at times. According to the Spaniard, Ibrahimovic wants to win all the time even if it is a simple game of football tennis. Furthermore, Herrera also spoke about Ibrahimovic’s charismatic attitude and the way he handles the media.
He’s a genius, although he can get a bit annoying because he wants to win at everything, even at football tennis. He always assumes what he does or tells the media, he doesn’t care. He’s so good, that he can do it. He can say he’s going to score 30 goals or that he’s the best because he can get away with it. I, on the other hand, cannot.
Herrera’s comments were clearly meant as compliments towards Ibrahimovic. The 27-year-old midfielder also spoke about his other teammate Paul Pogba. The former Bilbao star explained that Pogba’s fee has done him no favours but the Frenchman is a key player at the club and has helped the team a lot. He went on to claim that only Messi and Ronaldo could justify that kind of fee.