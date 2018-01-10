Ancelotti could replace Wenger as Arsenal boss

Arsenal fans feelings towards Arsene Wenger are well publicised as barely a day goes by without #Wengerout trending on Twitter.
Now according to a report from the Evening Standard, the powers that be at the Emirates have identified one possible candidate to replace the much-maligned Gunners boss.
Criticism aimed at the French coach has been on-going over the past few seasons as frustration has grown amongst fans in North London.
Failure to qualify for this season’s Champions League has further increased the animosity shown by those that feel his time has come.
The blow was softened somewhat by FA Cup success last May, their third in four seasons. However, many see those successes as just ‘papering over the cracks’ of what is a club in decline.
Ancelotti has a CV that would impress any potential employer. The Italian has been successful at the top of the game having won domestic titles in Italy, Germany and England. He also has six domestic cups to his name.
The 58 year old has succeeded by also winning the Champions League on three occasions, twice with A.C Milan (2003 and 2007) and once with Real Madrid (2014). He also led both clubs to FIFA World club cup success.
It’s his time at Chelsea that will really excite gunners fans. The valuable experience of the English game that saw him clinch a Premier League and FA Cup double in his first of two seasons makes him a perfect candidate for the Emirates hotseat.
Expectancy at Arsenal is to regularly compete on all fronts and ‘dine at the top table’ of European football. Ancelotti ticks all the boxes for them to realise those expectations.