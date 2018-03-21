American winger Indiana Vassilev joins Aston Villa

Aston Villa have completed a deal to sign the highly talented American winger Indiana Vassilev.
The 17-year-old has not been unveiled officially but the Championship side have already registered the player with the FA. A report on the FA’s official website confirms that Aston Villa have already filed the documents of a permanent written contract.
The young winger joined Aston Villa on trial earlier this season and he has been a part of their U18 side so far. Vassilev has made six U18 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa so far. He has been a key member of the USA under-17s and he managed to guide his side to the quarter-finals of the U17 World Cup last year.
Vassilev started his career with IMG Academy in Florida before moving to Birmingham last season. He joined Villa on trial back in October.
It will be interesting to see whether the Championship giants confirm the transfer anytime soon. Vassilev is very highly rated within the game and if he continues his development, he could become a first-team option for Steve Bruce soon.