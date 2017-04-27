Alvaro Morata set to join Chelsea this summer

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now.
The Spaniard is unhappy with the lack of game time at Santiago Bernabeu and wants to kick-start his career with a move this summer.
The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with the player but Spanish outlet Don Balon are claiming that the player already has an agreement with Chelsea and his move to the London club is sealed. There is no mention of a fee in the report and therefore it could just be a verbal agreement between the player and the Blues.
Antonio Conte has always been an admirer of Morata and therefore the move is not much of a surprise. Chelsea could certainly use another established striker and Morata would be perfect for their style of play.
Furthermore, Costa is often linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge and if he finally decides to end his stay in London, Morata would be the ideal replacement.
Morata has been a squad player for Zidane this season but the former Juventus forward has clearly outperformed Karim Benzema despite the Frenchman playing a lot more games.
The 24-year-old striker joined Real Madrid for a fee of €30 million in the summer and has scored 18 times in 37 appearances.