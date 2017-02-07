Alvaro Morata: Real Madrid striker wants to join Chelsea

Real Madrid striker, Álvaro Morata, has reportedly informed the club that he wants to join Premier League giants, Chelsea, in the summer. The striker has not only told his close friends about his desire to move abroad, but has also informed the club’s coaching staff and board members that he will leave Madrid at the end of the season.
Morata re-joined Madrid in the summer, but has struggled to get regular games under his belt. He is often forced to play second fiddle to Karim Benzema, which has left the player frustrated.
At 24, Morata feels the need to play at a top level regularly. Madrid have a number of attacking forwards in their ranks, and it has not been easy for the Spaniard to cement his position straightaway.
Morata, reportedly, is a fan of Antonio Conte, the Chelsea manager, and wants to join the Blues next summer. Conte has made a huge impact since his arrival, and has taken Chelsea to the top of the Premier League after 24 games. Arsenal are also reportedly interested, but it seems Morata is keen to join the other London club instead.
According to reports from Gol Diario, the striker has been in contact with the Chelsea manager, with whom he maintains a good relationship. It was Conte who set up his move to Juventus before departing to take charge of the Italy national team.
If Morata’s situation doesn’t improve drastically, which doesn’t seem likely, Real Madrid would be left with no option but to negotiate a deal with the Blues According to reports from the Telegraph, Los Blancos would demand a fee in the region of £50m for the striker.
Chelsea would be looking to sign a top striker in the summer. Diego Costa’s future hangs in the balance and he could move to China at the end of the season. The club’s Michy Batshuayi has struggled for regular games, and Conte doesn’t seem too convinced with the Belgian. Morata would be an ideal signing for the Blues.