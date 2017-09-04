Ally McCoist says Rangers are nowhere near to catching Celtic

Former Ibrox manager, Ally McCoist has said that Rangers are gradually developing under Pedro Caixinha, but the Gers are nowhere near to catching up with their Old Firm rivals any time soon.
McCoist said on the Alan Brazil breakfast talkshow on talkSport that Celtic are light years ahead of Rangers at the moment.
The 54-year-old says that he has seen signs of progress under Caixinha, but Rangers are still way behind in terms of closing the gap with their rivals.
“I have seen Rangers a couple of times this season,” he said on Alan Brazil breakfast show on talkSport.
“Definitely there is progress, of that there is no doubt, but in terms of catching Celtic absolutely not enough progress, nowhere near it. Celtic look definitely light years ahead.”
Rangers have gone through a massive rebuilding project this summer, with Caixinha making a wholesome change to his squad, bringing in players of his own choice.
However, Celtic still have the best squad in Scotland, and the Bhoys remain favourites to win the Scottish Premiership title again.
The 2016/17 season was a historic campaign for Brendan Rodgers’ side as Celtic won the domestic treble by remaining undefeated throughout.
Brendan Rodgers’s side won the Scottish Premiership, the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Cup, and it won’t be a huge shock if they manage to repeat the same heroics once again.
Rangers have assembled a good squad, and they should be aiming to clinch the second spot ahead of Aberdeen. The Gers are currently fifth in the standings with seven points from four games.