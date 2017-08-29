Alli: Tottenham can overcome Wembley woes, says results will come

Dele Alli believes Tottenham will soon get to grips with playing their home games at Wembley.
Spurs have yet to win a league game at the national stadium this season, losing to Chelsea and drawing with Burnley.
Alli is part of the England squad who will travel to Malta later this week, before returning to Wembley to face Slovakia next Monday, and he insists both club and country can make the stadium a “fortress”.
“Obviously it a different set of fans, but both sets of fans are fantastic,” he said. “I don’t think it is too much different.
“Playing for England, your country, is different to playing for your club, because you’re with them players all the time and you’re with the team all the time, a lot more at your club.
“I think both teams, for Tottenham and for England, we need to make the place a fortress, we need to do as well as we can.
“I think at Tottenham and England we have been playing very well, but more so at Tottenham the results haven’t quite been going our way yet but I think there’s no need to worry.
“I think if we were playing poorly, then it would be something to worry about.
“But we’re playing very well, there’s just a few things we need to tighten up on and we’ve been punished for a few, small errors and switching off at the wrong times in the later stages of the game.
“It is important that we work on that and keep improving, but I think the results will be coming soon.”