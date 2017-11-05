Allardyce: Everton players’ confidence has completely gone

Sam Allardyce has revealed his blueprint for getting Everton out of trouble.
The former England boss is currently 4/6 favourite to be appointed as the club’s new manager following Ronald Koeman’s sacking two weeks ago.
David Unsworth has overseen three defeats as Everton’s caretaker manager and Allardyce has now staked his claim to take over at Goodison Park.
“The players” loss of belief in themselves and their lack of confidence means that whoever becomes the manager of Everton, the first thing they need to do is re-instil that confidence and morale in them again,” he told Paddy Power.
“When a player plays with confidence, that’s when he’s playing to the best of his ability. At the minute, I can’t see that with that set of Everton players. It’s completely gone.
“At any football club, that should be your top goal and your main focus before anything else, keeping your team mentally happy.
“There’s one simple reason why those players have no confidence left – results. Losing Romelu Lukaku, that team has found it more and more difficult to get the ball in the net. Points have been slipping past them without his 20+ goals.”
Everton head into Sunday’s fixture 19th in the table after winning just two out of 10 games in the league this season.
The Toffees’ last victory was against Bournemouth back in September and Allardyce says the fans need to be realistic about the club’s current predicament.
“There’s talk of where Everton should be aiming at the club, Champions League or top six or whatever, but in my opinion what they need to do now is just aim at the next game,” he added.
“Focus on getting up the table, win the game that is in front of you, get three points and move up the table.
“That’s what the players and the manager should be doing.”