Alexis Sanchez wants January move to Manchester City

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has been linked with a move away from the club for a while now.
The 29-year-old is out of contract in the summer and he is apparently a target for Manchester City in January.
According to reports, Sanchez already has a verbal agreement over personal terms and Manchester City could now make their move for the player once again.
The Etihad outfit were close to signing the Chilean in the summer but the move broke down after Arsenal failed to secure a replacement on deadline day.
The report claims that Arsenal are prepared to cut their losses on the player and they could sell him in January.
It will be interesting to see whether Manchester City come up with a concrete offer for the player now.
Guardiola already has the best attack in the league at his disposal and signing Sanchez now could affect the balance of his side. Furthermore, Sanchez will be available on a free transfer in a few months and therefore City might be reluctant to pay up at this stage of the season.