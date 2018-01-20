Alexis Sanchez set to undergo Manchester United medical today

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is set to complete his medical with Manchester United today.
The Chilean said his goodbyes and left the team hotel last night and Daily Mirror believe that the transfer will be completed shortly.
Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed something similar on Twitter earlier today.
…@Alexis_Sanchez to @ManUtd and #Mkhitaryan to @Arsenal: deals are at the final details ✅ @SkySport @SkySportsNews
— Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) January 20, 2018
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to join Arsenal as well. As per the report, both clubs are treating the two transfers as two different transactions. Player-plus-cash transfers can be quite tricky and therefore the approach from the two clubs makes complete sense.
Sanchez could make his debut for Manchester United during their FA Cup game against Yeovil next week.
The Chilean was expected to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City but his financial demands forced the League leaders to walk away from the transfer.
There is no doubt that Alexis Sanchez is a world-class footballer and it will be interesting to see how quickly he adapts to Mourinho’s methods.
Despite the massive outlay on the player, Manchester United will definitely benefit from the signing. Apart from getting a world class player, they will be able to offload a fringe player as well.