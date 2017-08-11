Alexis Sanchez offered £300,000 per week deal at Arsenal

Arsenal are determined to hold on to their star player Alexis Sanchez this summer.
The Chilean has just one year left on his current deal and the player has turned down a contract offer from the Gunners earlier this summer. It seems that Arsenal are prepared to return with another bumper offer now.
According to Daily Mail, Arsenal are ready to make Alexis Sanchez the best-paid player in the Premier League. The Gunners are willing to offer the 28-year-old wages of around £300,000 per week.
Sanchez has been seeking parity with the league’s other top earners and it will be interesting to see how he responds to this offer. The Chilean is a target for Manchester City but Daily Mail claims that Wenger is determined to keep the player at the club.
Arsenal will be hoping to put together a concrete title challenge this season and keeping Sanchez will be vital for them. Ever since his arrival from Barcelona, the 28-year-old has been Arsenal’s best player.
Sanchez has scored 72 goals for the Gunners in his last three seasons. The Chilean managed to score 30 goals for Arsenal last season.
Meanwhile, Wenger has confirmed that the top class forward will miss Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Leicester and next weekend’s match at Stoke with an abdominal injury.