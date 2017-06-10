Alexis Sanchez has agreed to join Manchester City

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has been linked with a move away from Emirates for a while now.
The Chilean has just 12 months left on his current contract and the Gunners have failed to agree a new deal with him.
According to latest reports, Sanchez is heading to Manchester City this summer. Apparently, Pep Guardiola has beaten his former side Bayern Munich to the Chilean’s signature. The 28-year-old has agreed to a deal with the Premier League giants.
Respected Chilean journalist Fernando Solabarrieta has confirmed the news and it will come as a major blow for the Arsenal fans. The Gunners will know exactly how it feels to lose a key player to their rivals having sold Van Persie to Manchester United a few years ago.
It is worth noting that the report does not mention any agreement with Arsenal. It seems that the player has agreed terms with City and the Etihad outfit will need to agree a fee with the Gunners now.
Sanchez was phenomenal for Arsene Wenger’s side during the 2016/17 season and he will be an amazing addition to the City lineup if the report is true. The Chilean scored 30 goals and claimed 19 assists last season.
Arsenal were expected to sell the player this summer in case they fail to agree on an extension, but selling him to a direct rival will surely infuriate the fans. Sanchez has been linked with Bayern Munich as well but the Chilean prefers to stay in the Premier League.