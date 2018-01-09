Alexis Sanchez could join Manchester City within a week, personal terms agreed

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is closing in on a move to Manchester City and the transfer could be completed within a week.
According to Independent, Wenger is finally prepared to sell his star player this month and the injury to Gabriel Jesus has convinced Guardiola to complete the signing now as well.
Initially, Sanchez was expected to join City in the summer on a free transfer.
Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Manchester City have already reached an agreement with the player.
Once the deal is complete, Sanchez will be earning around £13m per season at Etihad. Furthermore, the player will receive a £30m sign on bonus if he joins as a free agent. If the move is sorted in January, Sanchez will receive £15m as his sign on bonus.
Manchester City will pay a sum of £20m to Arsenal for a January transfer.
The Premier League leaders have been unplayable so far this season and the arrival of Sanchez will only improve them. Guardiola will be hoping to challenge on all fronts this year and the world-class Chilean would certainly help his cause.