Alexandre Lacazette says he will ask Antoine Griezmann to join Arsenal

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has revealed that he will ask Antoine Griezmann to sign for Arsenal if the Atletico Madrid star visits him in London.
The La Liga attacker was close to joining Manchester United this summer and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next summer.
Lacazette revealed that Griezmann is his best friend and his comments will certainly excite the Arsenal fans.
The Arsenal striker said: “Yeah [Griezmann is my best mate], we are very good friends and have lots of fun. Our nicknames for each other are Griezzy and Lacaz. If Griezzy visits me in London, I’m going to ask him to sign for Arsenal!”
Arsenal are expected to lose Alexis Sanchez in the summer and Griezmann would be the perfect alternative. Having said that, the Gunners will face stiff competition from several European heavyweights for the French international.
Griezmann is one of the best players in the world right now and Arsene Wenger will have to break the bank to land him.
Lacazette joined Arsenal in a £52m deal this summer and has hit the ground running. The Arsenal fans will be hoping that their new talisman can take them back to the Champions League now.