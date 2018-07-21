Alex Sandro has agreed personal terms with Man Utd says Duncan Castles

Duncan Castles is a transfer expert who is known to have close ties with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.
As per the report from the Daily Express, they have managed to gather comments from Duncan Castles from the Transfer Window podcast. In one of the recent podcasts, Duncan Castles confirms that Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus defender Alex Sandro in the summer transfer window.
Duncan Castles also went on to say the Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a left back has already agreed personal terms to join the Red Devils. Juventus are not keen on allowing Alex Sandro leave the Allianz Stadium in the summer transfer window.
However, the Turin club sees the opportunity to raise cash if they sell Alex Sandro. The problem for Manchester United in signing Alex Sandro, as per Duncan Castles is that they will have to overcome the competition from Paris St Germain.
“Juventus don’t actively want to sell Alex Sandro but they are prepared to sell the player because they see the price is so high that they can cash in,” Castles told the Transfer Window podcast.
“Manchester United have agreed personal terms in advance with Alex Sandro, he’s not particularly well paid at Juventus so it’s been easy to say ‘we’ll double your salary if you come to us’ and push for the move.
“On top of United’s interest they now have interest from Paris St-Germain, because they are also desperate for a top-quality left-back. They’ve also been discussing terms with Sandro, also prepared to pay more.”
Another problem for Manchester United in signing Alex Sandro is that they have not been able to offload Luke Shaw, who plays in the same position and earns £5m.
“They’ve not been able to get Luke Shaw out of the door which has been the plan for a long time, so they have an additonal player stuck in their squad and his salary of £5m per year to deal with – an the threat he will leave under freedom of contract in a year’s time which they want to avoid,” McGarry said in the podcast.