Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set to miss next season, Liverpool fans react

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to miss the whole of next season due to injury.
The 24-year-old damaged his knee ligaments against Roma last season and he will need another year to recover fully.
The England international was aware of his expected length of recovery towards the end of last season but he chose to keep it a secret because he did not want the news to overshadow Liverpool’s Champions League run and the excitement surrounding it.
“It feels like now is an appropriate time to tell people that for Ox this coming season will be about focusing on recovery and rehab,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.
“We have known this from pretty much the day after he got the injury and after the successful surgery, we were sure of it. I hope everyone treats this information responsibly. There has been no change, no setback – it’s exactly on the schedule we expected and planned for. The new information is that we’re now giving more detail publicly.
“It is typical of Ox that he didn’t want the news to overshadow the end of the season and, to be quite honest, we thought we could wait and tell people at an appropriate time.
“His surgery – which he had on the day of our second leg in Roma – has been completely successful and his recovery has started superbly well.
“But the truth of the matter is that we are preparing this season knowing he will not be with us on the pitch for competitive matches for the majority of it. If we do see him back this season it will be a bonus.”
It will be interesting to see how this affects Liverpool’s transfer business now.
The Reds were in for Nabil Fekir at the start of the window and the Frenchman would be a superb alternative to the former Arsenal man.
Liverpool are in desperate need of another creative midfielder now and Klopp needs to find an alternative in the next few weeks.
Liverpool fans seemed extremely disappointed with the news and this is how they reacted on Twitter.
Stay strong OX and come back stronger 💪 #YNWA
— ALISSON (@aisyaharamli) July 19, 2018
Come back stronger you will never walk alone pic.twitter.com/xw5XITvMAd
— Yazeed Alanzi (@YAZEED_YNWA) July 18, 2018
That’s sad. Get well soon Bro.
— dimas (@dmustok) July 19, 2018
Gutted for u my Chambo!! But I know ur character and resilience will bring u back stronger #YNWA
— Henroo Chibueze (@ChibuezeHenroo) July 19, 2018
The ox is worth the wait 😊. Stay strong.
— Hans (@hkessock) July 18, 2018
Love you Ox! Get well man! Hope to see you tear it up at the end of next season! You’re my Favorite player!
— DestinyIsHereOrShouldISayIAm (@destiny_say) July 19, 2018
Gutted! Get well soon, Ox. What didnt kill you will only make you stronger! 💪 YNWA!
— Sidik Permana (@sidikpam) July 19, 2018
Big blow was wondering why we were looking for a other midfielder
— jason barrett (@jasonbarrett96) July 18, 2018
Really devastated for the Ox. Was so good for us especially in the CL
— Bryan Teo (@BryanTeo2) July 19, 2018
Absolutely devastated for the Ox but that thunder bolt against City was worth every bit of the 40mill, hope to see him back soon
— Danny O Donoghue (@DannyDonoghue2) July 18, 2018