Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set to miss next season, Liverpool fans react

19 July, 2018 English Premier League, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours


Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to miss the whole of next season due to injury.

The 24-year-old damaged his knee ligaments against Roma last season and he will need another year to recover fully.

The England international was aware of his expected length of recovery towards the end of last season but he chose to keep it a secret because he did not want the news to overshadow Liverpool’s Champions League run and the excitement surrounding it.

“It feels like now is an appropriate time to tell people that for Ox this coming season will be about focusing on recovery and rehab,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

“We have known this from pretty much the day after he got the injury and after the successful surgery, we were sure of it. I hope everyone treats this information responsibly. There has been no change, no setback – it’s exactly on the schedule we expected and planned for. The new information is that we’re now giving more detail publicly.

“It is typical of Ox that he didn’t want the news to overshadow the end of the season and, to be quite honest, we thought we could wait and tell people at an appropriate time.

“His surgery – which he had on the day of our second leg in Roma – has been completely successful and his recovery has started superbly well.

“But the truth of the matter is that we are preparing this season knowing he will not be with us on the pitch for competitive matches for the majority of it. If we do see him back this season it will be a bonus.”

It will be interesting to see how this affects Liverpool’s transfer business now.

The Reds were in for Nabil Fekir at the start of the window and the Frenchman would be a superb alternative to the former Arsenal man.

Liverpool are in desperate need of another creative midfielder now and Klopp needs to find an alternative in the next few weeks.

Liverpool fans seemed extremely disappointed with the news and this is how they reacted on Twitter.

 

