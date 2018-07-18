Alex Denny signs new deal with Everton, fans react

Everton have agreed on a new deal with their exciting young midfielder Alex Denny.
The agreement has been confirmed on the club’s official website. The new deal will keep Denny at the club until the end of the 2019/20 season.
The midfielder seemed delighted to have signed his new deal and he described it as a special moment. Denny will be looking to continue his development as a footballer now.
The 18-year-old managed to make his first-team debut with the Toffees in their Europa League victory over Apollon Limassol last season.
Later in the season, he was handed his Under-23s debut as well.
Denny will be hoping to hold down a regular starting berth under David Unsworth next season. He was a key member of the U23 midfield last year. He even captained Unsworth’s side in their derby meeting with Liverpool back in April.
Speaking to EvertonTV after signing his new deal, Denny said: “To sign my first contract with the club I have been at since I was nine is special for me. I am looking forward to continuing my development and getting as close to the first team as I can.”
Denny will be hoping for a strong season with the U23s next year so he can force his way into Marco Silva’s first team plans in the near future.
Here is how the Everton fans reacted to the news.
— Mohd Azlan (@Lan_akustatiq) July 17, 2018
Typical Everton offseason…. zzzzzzzzzz
— Paul_Expo (@paul_expo) July 17, 2018
FIRST TEAM SIGNING
— IJ (@iwan_jones5) July 17, 2018
The window closes in 3 weeks! Get to work Gents.
— Andrew Graves (@andrewgravess) July 17, 2018
When we said sign some players this isn’t what we meant
— WW (@Andehmola) July 17, 2018
Sign someone
— Cameron (@Cam_1878) July 17, 2018
— Jay Lennon (@DirectDowell) July 17, 2018