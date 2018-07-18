Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Alex Denny signs new deal with Everton, fans react

Alex Denny signs new deal with Everton, fans react

18 July, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton have agreed on a new deal with their exciting young midfielder Alex Denny.

The agreement has been confirmed on the club’s official website. The new deal will keep Denny at the club until the end of the 2019/20 season.

The midfielder seemed delighted to have signed his new deal and he described it as a special moment. Denny will be looking to continue his development as a footballer now.

The 18-year-old managed to make his first-team debut with the Toffees in their Europa League victory over Apollon Limassol last season.

Later in the season, he was handed his Under-23s debut as well.

Denny will be hoping to hold down a regular starting berth under David Unsworth next season. He was a key member of the U23 midfield last year. He even captained Unsworth’s side in their derby meeting with Liverpool back in April.

Speaking to EvertonTV after signing his new deal, Denny said: “To sign my first contract with the club I have been at since I was nine is special for me. I am looking forward to continuing my development and getting as close to the first team as I can.”

Denny will be hoping for a strong season with the U23s next year so he can force his way into Marco Silva’s first team plans in the near future.

Here is how the Everton fans reacted to the news.

Taiwo Awoniyi signs new deal with Liverpool, fans react
Harry Wilson joins Derby County on loan, fans react

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com