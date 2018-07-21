Aleksandr Golovin’s ex-teammate Sergei Chepchugov confirms CSKA Moscow star is joining Chelsea

Russia’s star for the FIFA 2018 World Cup, Aleksandr Golovin will now be joining Chelsea in the summer transfer window as per the CSKA Moscow star’s former teammate Sergei Chepchugov.
Sergei Chepchugov and Aleksandr Golovin shared the same dressing room with the Russian club CSKA Moscow from 2014 to 2017. Sergei Chepchugov left CSKA Moscow because he was signed by FC Yenisey Krasnoyarsk last year.
Aleksandr Golovin has been a wanted man for Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus and AS Monaco as per the information gathered by the Express. Unfortunately for Barcelona, CSKA Moscow decided against doing business with them and thus they will not be able to sign Aleksandr Golovin.
CSKA Moscow president Yevgneiy Giner even that AS Monaco have made an offer to sign Aleksandr Golovin in the summer transfer window. Yevgneiy Giner even went on to say that the English Premier League club have not made a bid for Aleksandr Golovin.
“We have not received any offers from Chelsea but we have been contacted by the vice president of Monaco. They have presented us an offer and we are negotiating. In the next two days the boy’s future will be clearer,” Giner told media in France, which was reported by the Express.
Sergei Chepchugov has now all but confirmed Aleksandr Golovin will join Chelsea in the summer transfer window after wishing him good luck for the future with the English Premier League on his official Instagram page.
“When you @alex_golovin17 came to the main team, #CSKA!, I told youright away, you’ll will also train ☝in two years you’ll hit the top European team. Today, a lot of tips, and attention! I wish you to feel my heart #Chelsea good luck to you, big career !!!” Sergei Chepchugov posted on his official Instagram page.