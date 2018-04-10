Aleksandar Mitrovic’s future at Newcastle in doubt after latest comments on Rafael Benitez

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been scoring goals for fun at Fulham during his loan spell away from Newcastle United, but the Serbian doesn’t seem to have any future at St James’ Park.
The 23-year-old said recently in an interview with The Sun that he would love to continue his career with Fulham beyond the summer. The Serbian was frozen out at Newcastle, but has found his goal scoring form back again at the London club.
Newcastle will be in the market for a new striker in the summer transfer window, and Mitrovic’s outstanding form could have changed Benitez’s mind into giving him another chance at the Tyneside club, but he has blown his chances now, and his latest comments on the Spaniard surely puts an end to that hope.
He said that he didn’t feel comfortable with Benitez’s tactics, and that his system doesn’t suit his style. Benitez is a top class manager and surely he would not welcome such comments from one of his players.
“Benitez is a good person but in the formation he played, I didn’t feel good with his tactics,” said Mitrovic, as quoted by The Sun.
“Tactically and defensively he is one of the best coaches I’ve seen, but offensively it wasn’t a style that was good for me.
“I respected his decisions, I didn’t make a problem, I am thankful he let me go and I wish Newcastle all the best.”
Mitrovic has a contract with the Magpies till 2020, but it seems highly unlikely that he will play for Newcastle again next season, especially if Benitez still remains in charge.