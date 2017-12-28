Aleksandar Mitrovic keen on leaving Newcastle

Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has revealed that he is prepared to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football.
The Serbian arrived at Newcastle with a big reputation but he has failed to impress so far. Mitrovic has been frozen out of the first team by Rafa Benitez this season and the player is understandably frustrated.
Speaking to the media, he said: “I have persistently waited for the chance over the past months and I do not welcome it. I’m sorry, after all, I loved Newcastle but it’s time for me to look more myself, to find the best solution for my career. I tried to be honest with myself and my teammates at every training and match. And the fact that I did not get a chance is simply not up to me. Everyone knows that I was left unintentionally in the background. I do not have a special desire, nor can I stay in the Premier League. The chances are (I will) leave the island. But there is no concrete offer.”
Newcastle have been linked with the likes of Danny Ings and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies end up signing a forward in January.
Mitrovic is already behind the likes of Joselu and Gayle in the pecking order and another new signing will surely end his first-team chances at the Sports Direct Arena. In that case, a move away is the best solution for all parties.
Furthermore, Benitez is unlikely to get a lot of funding next month and therefore he might have to rely on player sales. Getting rid of unwanted players like Mitrovic could be crucial to his transfer plans. As per reports, Mitrovic is available for around £12m.