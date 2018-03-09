Alderweireld unhappy with Tottenham’s contract offer

Tottenham could lose their star defender Toby Alderweireld at the end of this season.
The Belgian is out of contract in the summer of 2019 and if the Londoners fail to agree on a new deal soon, they will consider selling him at the end of this season.
Alderweireld has a contract in his clause which will allow him to leave for £25m in January 2019 if a new deal is not signed before that. Spurs cannot afford to lose him on a bargain and therefore cashing in on him this summer is the best option.
According to reports, the Belgian defender is unhappy with Tottenham’s contract offer and the Londoners will have to come up with a better deal if they want to secure the extension.
Apparently, Spurs are offering him £110,000 per week plus bonuses but the player is seeking a deal closer to £140,000 a week.
It will be interesting to see whether the two parties reach a compromise this season. Alderweireld is one of the best defenders in the world and losing him would be a massive blow for Pochettino.