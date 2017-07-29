Alderweireld reveals contract talks with Tottenham have stalled

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has been in talks with the club regarding a contract extension.
The Belgian defender has confirmed that there hasn’t been any progress yet and therefore his future remains uncertain.
Alderweireld has a contract until 2019 and the defender is seeking a pay rise. As per the report, talks regarding an improved deal have stalled.
When asked about his future and the new deal, Alderweireld said: “No news that I know of so nothing – zero.”
The former Southampton defender has been excellent for Pochettino so far and they should gladly offer him a better deal. Alderweireld is one of the best defenders in the Premier League right now and a new contract would allow Spurs to remove his release clause as well.
The Belgian has a £25m release clause that is only active in the summer of 2019 if Tottenham takes up a one year option and extend his deal to 2020.
Daily Mail are reporting that Alderweireld is bitterly disappointed with Tottenham’s decision to sell Kyle Walker to a direct rival.
It will be interesting to see how Spurs react to these reports now. It is imperative for them to hold on to the 28-year old for now. Losing another key defender this summer could damage Tottenham’s title aspirations.