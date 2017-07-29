Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Alderweireld reveals contract talks with Tottenham have stalled

Alderweireld reveals contract talks with Tottenham have stalled

29 July, 2017 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has been in talks with the club regarding a contract extension.

The Belgian defender has confirmed that there hasn’t been any progress yet and therefore his future remains uncertain.

Alderweireld has a contract until 2019 and the defender is seeking a pay rise. As per the report, talks regarding an improved deal have stalled.

When asked about his future and the new deal, Alderweireld said: “No news that I know of so nothing – zero.”

The former Southampton defender has been excellent for Pochettino so far and they should gladly offer him a better deal. Alderweireld is one of the best defenders in the Premier League right now and a new contract would allow Spurs to remove his release clause as well.

The Belgian has a £25m release clause that is only active in the summer of 2019 if Tottenham takes up a one year option and extend his deal to 2020.

Daily Mail are reporting that Alderweireld is bitterly disappointed with Tottenham’s decision to sell Kyle Walker to a direct rival.

It will be interesting to see how Spurs react to these reports now. It is imperative for them to hold on to the 28-year old for now. Losing another key defender this summer could damage Tottenham’s title aspirations.

West Ham odds-on favourites to sign Andre Gray
Leicester City hopeful of completing £25m deal for Manchester City striker

About The Author

Sai

Media Graduate from Uni of Herts. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]soccerlens[dot]com