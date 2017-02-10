Alaves vs Barcelona Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s La Liga fixture.
Alaves vs Barcelona
Liga BBVA 2016/17
11th February, 15:15 pm BST
Mendizorrotza Stadium, Vitoria-Gasteiz
Live Stream: Watch Alaves vs Barcelona live on beIN Sports
Alaves Team News & Preview
Alaves host Barcelona in La Liga this weekend and the home side will be full of confidence heading into this one.
The home side secured their place in the Copa del Rey final for the first time in their history on Wednesday and will be taking on Barcelona there as well. This will be the ideal rehearsal for both teams.
Alaves managed to beat Barcelona 2-1 earlier in the league this season and will be hoping to complete a remarkable league double over the defending champions.
Edgar Mendez is expected to miss out here after straining his hamstring in Alaves’ midweek win over Celta Vigo.
Predicted Alaves Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pacheco; Femenia, Feddal, Laguardia, Hernandez; Llorente, Garcia; Gomez, Camarasa, Toquero; Deyverson
Barcelona Team News & Preview
Barcelona have had a poor season by their standards and their pride is at stake here.
The Catalan giants were beaten at Camp Nou and they will want to avenge that by beating Alaves this weekend and in the Copa del Rey final.
Barcelona have been struggling away from home recently and they will need to improve here. The Camp Nou outfit have drawn three of their last five away games in La Liga.
The away side will be without the services of Rafinha and Mascherano due to injuries.
Predicted Barcelona Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Rakitic; Messi, Suarez, Neymar
Alaves vs Barcelona Key Stats
Barcelona are undefeated in their last 14 matches in La Liga.
Barcelona have kept a clean sheet in their last 4 away matches against Alaves in all competitions.
Barcelona have drawn three of their last five matches in La Liga with a score of 1-1.
Alaves vs Barcelona Betting Tips
Barcelona have kept quite a few clean sheets against Alaves away from home. Bet on the away side to keep a clean sheet here.
Barcelona have been tough to beat lately, but they are poor on their travels. Bet on Barcelona to win or draw here.
Alaves vs Barcelona Prediction
Despite Barcelona’s dip in form, they are an outstanding team. With all the first team stars fit and ready to perform, this should be a comfortable outing for the Catalan giants.
Alaves are no pushovers and will be a tricky challenge for Luis Enrique’s men. However, the away side should be able to find a way past the home team and secure the three points.
Alaves 0-2 Barcelona