Alan Stubbs believes Ross Barkley will leave Everton

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is expected to leave the club according to Alan Stubbs.
The former Everton defender revealed that Barkley should stay at the club but it seems quite unlikely now.
Stubbs went on to claim that Barkley will struggle to break into the starting lineup at Tottenham or Arsenal.
Do I think he’ll stay? Probably not, it’s looking like we’ll lose him. I saw that Tottenham wanted him over the summer and I can see why they like him but I can’t see Ross displacing Dele Alli. Ross’ next move is one that will be crucial to his career and his development. You look at Arsenal, could he replace Ozil, Ramsey and Sanchez? Is he going to play ahead of them? Probably not. It’s a difficult one for Barkley. I’d love to see him stay. Ross is someone that Everton needs. He has a lot to offer. Do I think he’ll stay? Probably not, it’s looking like we’ll lose him, whether that’s in January or he runs his contract out until the end of the season. That’s a huge blow to Everton financially and from an ability point of view. The Ross situation hasn’t helped Koeman. The manager drew a line in the sand with him and I’m afraid to say it’s backfired. And the way he’s treated Ross has not gone down too well.
Spurs have been linked with the player for a while now and it will be interesting to see if the Londoners make a move for the Everton star in January. He was close to joining Chelsea in the summer but the midfield had a last minute change of heart and the move fell through.
Everton are well stocked in the attacking midfield department and losing Barkley might not be as damaging as it might seem.
The England international was not a key part of Koeman’s plans this season but the Dutchman has been sacked and the player might get more chances under David Unsworth now. The U23s manager will take charge of the first team for now.