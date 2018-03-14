Alan Shearer reacts to Tottenham striker Harry Kane’s latest injury update

Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane will be out until next month, the club has confirmed on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old suffered damaged ankle ligaments in Sunday’s win over Bournemouth and now will be out of action for a month.
Tottenham have released a statement that preliminary assessments have confirmed the injury after a scan on Monday.
Kane has been in sensational form this season and has scored 35 goals in all competitions. His absence will serve as a huge blow to Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
Former Newcastle striker and club legend Alan Shearer took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He says that the news is “not at all good” for Spurs, but the England national team could benefit because he will get a little rest.
Not good at all for @SpursOfficial but could benefit @England after a little rest! https://t.co/5lDfYg0cU5
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) March 14, 2018
Kane will miss Tottenham’s FA Cup quarter-final at Swansea on Saturday, as well as two England friendly matches the following week.
Spurs can only hope that Kane will recover quickly and get back to action at the earliest.