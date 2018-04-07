Blog Columns Site News Alan Shearer reacts to Newcastle win vs Leicester on Twitter

Alan Shearer reacts to Newcastle win vs Leicester on Twitter

7 April, 2018 English Premier League, Leicester, Newcastle United, Site News

Former Newcastle player, club legend, and now a popular football pundit Alan Shearer has taken to Twitter to express his reaction after Newcastle secured their third consecutive league victory.

The Magpies earned a superb 2-1 victory against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, and have taken a huge step forward in securing Premier League safety.

Shearer, who was following the match, was very impressed with the result. He tweeted after the game:

Newcastle scored the opening goal through Jonjo Shelvey in the 18th minute. After the break, Ayoze Perez scored a fantastic goal to give Benitez’s side a healthy 2-0 lead.

Jamie Vardy pulled one back for the home side in the 84th minute to set up a nervy ending but the Newcastle defence stayed resolute and kept the scoreline intact.

Newcastle managed only 34% possession, but they registered four shots on target, and took their chances well which made the difference in the end.

With this result, Newcastle have moved to 10th in the Premier League.

Osvaldo Ardiles reacts to Tottenham win vs Stoke on Twitter
Morgan Schneiderlin posts message on Twitter after Merseyside derby

About The Author

johnblake