Alan Shearer reacts to Newcastle win vs Leicester on Twitter

Former Newcastle player, club legend, and now a popular football pundit Alan Shearer has taken to Twitter to express his reaction after Newcastle secured their third consecutive league victory.
The Magpies earned a superb 2-1 victory against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, and have taken a huge step forward in securing Premier League safety.
Shearer, who was following the match, was very impressed with the result. He tweeted after the game:
Toon Toon black & white army!!! Rafa Rafael Rafa Rafael Benitez! Can we play you every week?! 🤣🤣🤣🙋🏼♂️🙋🏼♂️ #LEINEW https://t.co/6N0LBQeLpP
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) April 7, 2018
Newcastle scored the opening goal through Jonjo Shelvey in the 18th minute. After the break, Ayoze Perez scored a fantastic goal to give Benitez’s side a healthy 2-0 lead.
Jamie Vardy pulled one back for the home side in the 84th minute to set up a nervy ending but the Newcastle defence stayed resolute and kept the scoreline intact.
Newcastle managed only 34% possession, but they registered four shots on target, and took their chances well which made the difference in the end.
With this result, Newcastle have moved to 10th in the Premier League.