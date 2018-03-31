Blog Columns Site News Alan Shearer reacts to Newcastle United win vs Huddersfield on Twitter

31 March, 2018

Former Newcastle striker and club legend Alan Shearer has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the Magpies earned an important victory against Huddersfield on Saturday.

The Magpies earned a crucial 1-0 victory at St James’ Park, thanks to a late goal from Spanish midfielder Ayoze Perez.

Shearer says that it is a “massive” result and that it is “well deserved” as well. He posted this on Twitter after the match:

Former Newcastle player, Mick Quinn, also expressed his reaction after the game. He tweeted:

The home side were left frustrated for a long spell during the game, as they missed a number of chances to take the lead early on.

Dwight Gayle missed a couple of very good chances, while Matt Ritchie was denied one-on-one by Huddersfield keeper Jonas Lossl.

In the end, Perez slotted home a smart cross from Kenedy to earn all three points for the Magpies.

With this result, it lifts Newcastle to 12th position in the Premier League, seven points above the relegation zone.

Newcastle enjoyed 63% of possession, attempted 18 shots of which they managed to keep three on target during the course of 90 minutes, according to BBC Sport.

