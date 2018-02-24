Alan Shearer reacts to Newcastle result on Twitter

Newcastle United squandered a two goal lead to manage a 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League.
Former Newcastle United player and club legend Alan Shearer took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He tweeted:
Would have taken a point before kick-off, but to be 0-2 up and then miss two sitters to go 0-3, in the end disappointing. #bournew
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) February 24, 2018
The Magpies started the game on a high with Dwight Gayle giving them a 2-0 lead at the break.
Bournemouth hardly troubled the Newcastle defence, although Martin Dubravka had to make a stunning save to deny Cook’s header on 75 minutes.
Both Ayoze Perez and Jonjo Shelvey missed gilt-edged chances to put the game beyond doubt. And they had to pay the price as Bournemouth punished them, with goals coming from Adam Smith and former Newcastle player Dan Gosling.
The 2-2 draw leaves Bournemouth in the 10th place, while Newcastle drop to 15th.
Newcastle fans responded to Shearer’s tweet, sharing the same sentiment. Here are some selected tweets:
Five places dropped because the team thinks it’s an 80 minute game. It’s a pattern. Gutted
— Toon Army Dallas (@toonarmydallas) February 24, 2018
Benitez subs were poor! Gayle off Hayden on. They were no threat! Why change.
— Dean Ford (@Dean_F0rd) February 24, 2018
Think negative subs cost us the 3 points today and in the end we got lucky with a point. How many goals lead do we need man?
— adam barrass (@TheMadMagpie86) February 24, 2018
Disappointing ain’t the word…..
I need a bucket.
— The Ginger Pirlo™️ (@ToonBano) February 24, 2018
Feels like a loss after being 2-0 up. Expected a draw beforehand though so not too depressed about it.
— Dell (@agbnufc) February 24, 2018
4 points and a clean sheet from the last 2 games isn’t exactly a bad return given our recent form … but from the position at half time, it’s disappointing.
— Stuart Roxburgh (@Stuart_Roxburgh) February 24, 2018