Alan Shearer reacts to Newcastle result on Twitter

24 February, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Site News

Newcastle United squandered a two goal lead to manage a 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League.

Former Newcastle United player and club legend Alan Shearer took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He tweeted:

The Magpies started the game on a high with Dwight Gayle giving them a 2-0 lead at the break.

Bournemouth hardly troubled the Newcastle defence, although Martin Dubravka had to make a stunning save to deny Cook’s header on 75 minutes.

Both Ayoze Perez and Jonjo Shelvey missed gilt-edged chances to put the game beyond doubt. And they had to pay the price as Bournemouth punished them, with goals coming from Adam Smith and former Newcastle player Dan Gosling.

The 2-2 draw leaves Bournemouth in the 10th place, while Newcastle drop to 15th.

Newcastle fans responded to Shearer’s tweet, sharing the same sentiment. Here are some selected tweets:

