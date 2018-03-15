Alan Shearer reacts on Twitter to Newcastle duo’s omission from England squad

Former Newcastle United player and club legend Alan Shearer has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after Newcastle United duo weren’t picked for the national team.
Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles and midfielder Jonjo Shelvey both have been in fine form this season, but the duo have failed to make the cut in Gareth Southgate’s 27-man squad for the upcoming international friendlies.
Shearer says that he is ‘very surprised’ to see the two players being left out of the squad. He tweeted after the squad announcement was made official:
Having looked at this squad I’m VERY surprised @Lascelles16 and Shelvey haven’t made it. https://t.co/xKo9NqvISc
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) March 15, 2018
Lascelles has been in very good form this season, and his leadership skills have caught the attention of Premier League giants Chelsea who are reportedly considering making a move for him in the summer.
Likewise, Shelvey probably deserves the chance to represent his country especially after his recent impressive performances.
The likes of Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana haven’t played much in recent months, while Shelvey has performed way better than Jake Livermore. Hence the decision to omit him is quite baffling.