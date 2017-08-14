Alan Shearer blasts Tottenham Hotspur defender over salary moans

Alan Shearer ripped into Danny Rose on Match of the Day 2 over his recent wage comments, insisting that Tottenham players haven’t earned a pay rise over the past 18 months.
Rose was recently fined two weeks’ wages after complaining he was being underpaid and questioning the club’s lack of activity in the transfer market this summer.
Speaking on BBC’s football highlights show, former Spurs star Jermaine Jenas said he understood the full-back’s views regarding his salary but he was quickly taken to task by the former England striker.
“I would argue against that – particularly in the Danny Rose situation,” said Shearer.
“The timing of it was all wrong – he hasn’t won anything with Spurs as of yet, he signed a five-year contract 10 or 11 months ago and hasn’t played for the last seven months.
“How on earth he can come out and moan about lack of money or lack of wages?
“We saw Tottenham over the last 18 months roll in different players and sign contracts with (Mauricio) Pochettino. 18 months later you can’t moan about it – you haven’t won anything.
Should Tottenham pay higher wages?@alanshearer & @jjenas8 are at odds… #THFC #MOTD2 pic.twitter.com/yDH0mRXKEL
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 13, 2017
“I understand there’s been progression, but these players haven’t won anything. We saw them nosedive in the Champions League, and a lot of them nosedive with England last summer.
“At the minute I don’t see how too many can say ‘we deserve more money’.”