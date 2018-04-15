Blog Columns Site News Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas react to Newcastle United result on Twitter

Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas react to Newcastle United result on Twitter

15 April, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Site News

Former Newcastle United striker and club legend Alan Shearer has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the Magpies won 2-1 against Arsenal in the Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Gunners took the lead in the 14th minute through Alexandre Lacazette, but goals from Ayoze Perez and Matt Ritchie sealed all three points in the Magpies’ favour. With this victory, Newcastle have passed the 40-point mark and have all but secured their Premier League future.

Shearer has praised manager Rafael Benitez for the magnificent work he has been doing for the club. He tweeted:

Another former player Jermaine Jenas and now a popular football pundit has also echoed similar sentiments. He tweeted:

While Newcastle have been impressive at home in 2018,  the Gunners are yet to earn an away point in the league this calendar year.

The Magpies had only 28% possession, but they managed four shots on target, according to BBC Sports. They find themselves 10th in the table, three points behind Everton, having played a game less.

Report: West Ham will have to pay over £25m to sign Newcastle and Everton target Alassane Plea
Celtic vs Rangers confirmed starting line-ups

About The Author

johnblake