Alan Pardew set to join West Brom, official confirmation later today

West Brom are expected to announce the appointment of Alan Pardew as their new manager later today.
Daily Star claims that Pardew will be in the stands during West Brom’s Premier League clash with Newcastle today and he will be unveiled as the club’s new manager after the game.
Tony Pulis was sacked earlier this month after a poor start to the season and Pardew will be expected to deliver a strong mid-table finish this year. The 56-year-old has a lot of experience in the Premier League and the fans will be a turnaround in form when he takes over.
Pardew did well at Newcastle and West Ham in the past but the expectations will be lower at a club like West Brom. Therefore, he will be under considerably less pressure as compared to the likes of Moyes.
In the meantime, caretaker manager Gary Megson will be in charge for his second and final game tonight and the 58-year-old revealed that he is not concerned about the current managerial situation at WBA and that he is focused on his job.
He said: “It’s still nothing to do with me. They’ll make their mind up on who they want. Whether it’s good, bad or indifferent that’s incumbent on the board, not myself. I’m just doing this job for a long as I’m told. I’m sure they’ll take their time and get the person they want. I’m an experienced manager and I know how to deal with this type of thing so that’s what we’re doing.”