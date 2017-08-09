Alan Pardew: Gareth Bale could win the title for Tottenham

Real Madrid midfielder Gareth Bale has been linked with a move back to the Premier League in the recent weeks and Alan Pardew believes that Spurs will do well to re-sign the Welsh winger.
The former Crystal Palace manager revealed to Sky Sports that Bale could make a title winning difference to Mauricio Pochettino’s team.
Spurs are yet to make a single signing this summer and Pardew believes that the Londoners need to add a top level player in order to bridge the gap with the likes of Chelsea.
Pochettino’s side have been crying out for width and pace. Spurs have creativity and finishing in abundance, but they have struggled to stretch deep defences due to the lack of width, flair and pace. Bale would certainly address that problem.
Having said that, Pardew is aware of the fact that Bale would be an unrealistic target for Tottenham. The former Palace boss claimed that Tottenham’s ambition is unlikely to convince a player like Bale.
He said: “I can’t see him at Tottenham. I think the money is irrelevant to Bale now, it’s about ambition. I wouldn’t disagree with that [Spurs need a big signing to win the league]. This is a season where if Spurs kept everybody fit for the season they could win the league. But it’s that 12th, 13th, 14th player. If you bring Gareth Bale in and one [of the starting XI] drops to the bench, it looks a lot better, but I can’t see it happening personally.”