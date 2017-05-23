Ajax vs Manchester United Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this week’s Europa League fixture.
Ajax vs Manchester United
UEFA Europa League 2016/17
24th May, 19:45 pm BST
Friends Arena, Stockholm
Live Stream: Watch Ajax vs Manchester United live on BT Sport 2
Ajax Team News & Preview
Ajax and Manchester United go head to head in the Europa League final this week and both clubs will be looking to end their season on a high.
The Dutch outfit have had a poor end to their season and will be desperate to end it with a win. Ajax have been very impressive at home in the Europa League but their away form leaves a lot to be desired.
Nick Viergever is suspended for Ajax this week.
Predicted Ajax Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Onana; Veltman, Sanchez, Ligt, Sinkgraven; Ziyech, Schone, Klaassen; Traore, Dolberg, Younes
Manchester United Team News & Preview
Manchester United picked up a fine win over Crystal Palace with a weakened lineup and Jose Mourinho’s men will be confident for this one.
They are unbeaten in their last 10 Europa League games and are the better side on paper.
Rojo, Ibrahimovic, Shaw, Young, Bailly and Fosu–Mensah are all ruled out for the final.
Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Blind; Herrera, Carrick; Martial, Pogba, Mkhitaryan; Rashford
Ajax vs Manchester United Key Stats
Manchester United are undefeated in their last 10 matches in the UEFA Europa League.
Ajax have won just 1 of their last 7 Europa League matches away from home.
Manchester United have failed to win 4 of their last 5 matches in all competitions.
Ajax vs Manchester United Betting Tips
There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Manchester United’s last 7 games in the UEFA Europa League. Another low scoring game is very much on the cards here.
Ajax have been quite poor on their travels this season. Bet on Manchester United to win.
Ajax vs Manchester United Prediction
This should be a close contest between two very similarly matched teams. The absence of Bailly and Ibrahimovic will be a major blow for Mourinho’s side but they are capable to beating Ajax with the players at their disposal.
Meanwhile, Ajax have shown that they can deliver big results on their day.
On paper, United are firm favourites to win here and Mourinho’s winning experience could make all the difference for them.
Ajax 1-2 Manchester United