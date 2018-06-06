Ajax join Arsenal in race to sign Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is now a transfer target for Ajax.
If the 30-year-old and the Red Devils fail to agree terms over a new deal before June 30, then the tall Belgium international can sign for any club he wants on a free transfer. United manager Jose Mourinho is a huge fan of Fellaini and he wants to keep the midfielder at the club.
It now looks like Mourinho’s request to United of keeping Fellaini is falling into deaf ears. A few days back, reports indicated that Arsenal are also in the hunt for the midfielder, who played for Everton in the past.
The new era at the Emirates Stadium has started after Unai Emery was appointed as Arsene Wenger’s successor at Arsenal. The Gunners have already completed the signing of Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer.
They are looking to add one more free agent in Fellaini and Arsenal have made an important offer for the United midfielder. But, Arsenal will now face competition from Ajax.
Ajax are the latest club to join the race for Fellaini. His agent has already met the Dutch club’s officials and visited their training facilities. The Dutch club are yet to make a proposal, but the chances of Fellaini joining them is concrete, says Calciomercato.
AC Milan wanted to sign him, but UEFA sanctions mean it could be difficult for them to offer him a hefty signing on bonus and wages. Fellaini is also wanted by clubs in Turkey as Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas are all in the race to sign him.
Reports in France indicated Paris St Germain were interested in signing the midfielder. PSG had to cool off their interest in Fellaini because of his wage demands. When a club like PSG are not willing to meet Fellaini’s demands, it looks highly unlikely that Ajax (no disrespect to one of the top team in Eredivisie) could meet his demands.