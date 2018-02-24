Aitor Karanka reacts to Nottingham Forest win on Twitter

Nottingham Forest ended their six-game winless run in style after beating Queens Park Rangers 5-2 in the Championship clash at Loftus Road on Saturday.
Forest manager Aitor Karanka took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game. He has hailed the team spirit of the side, and has thanked the Forest fans for their support.
Great team spirit! This is the way forward. Really pleased for our fantastic fans. #NFFC pic.twitter.com/bMaQZGOwYU
— Aitor Karanka (@Karanka) February 24, 2018
Lee Tomlin opened the scoring for the visitors in the 37th minute and added another in the 47th minute.
Joe Lolley, who provided the assist for Tomlin’s second goal, added the third with Tomlin teeing up for his goal.
Massimo Luongo and Matt Smith scored on either side of a Matty Cash goal, but a late goal from Ben Brereton killed off all hopes of a comeback for QPR.
QPR enjoyed 53% of possession, but it was Forest who really tested their defence with nine attempts on goal.
