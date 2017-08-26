Aguero faces police investigation following steward’s complaint

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will face police investigation after a steward alleged that he was assaulted by the Argentinean in the aftermath of City’s late winner against Bournemouth.
Raheem Sterling’s goal in the 97th minute gave City a 2-1 win over the Cherries on Saturday. The England international celebrated the winner with the ecstatic away fans at the Vitality Stadium but his joy was short-lived as referee Mike Dean showed him a second yellow card.
During this chaos, a steward was apparently mistreated by Aguero. The man has since then lodged a complaint with the Dorset police. Aguero, of course, categorically denies the allegations. City officials have also reviewed video footage from multiple angles and there is no shred of evidence that what the steward is saying is true.
Dorset Police have also released a statement about two City supporters who are understood to have invaded the pitch.
“Two male spectators from Manchester were arrested as a result. No other arrests have been made in relation to this incident,” read the statement.
“Officers are reviewing CCTV of the pitch encroachment as part of an ongoing investigation to establish whether any other offences may have been committed.
“This investigation is in the very early stages and, if any further actions need to be taken, this will happen in due course.”
Aguero meanwhile took to social media to address the issue by claiming that the accusations were false.
“Great win today! On this story about their steward, I did not hit anyone, this allegation is false, and the tv pictures prove it. C’mon City,” he tweeted.