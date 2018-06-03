Agent says Wolves target Badou Ndiaye will leave Stoke

Stoke City star Badou Ndiaye is all set to leave the club this summer.
The midfielder’s agent has confirmed that the player will complete a transfer away from the Potters once the World Cup is over.
His agent said: “I can confirm that Badou will leave Stoke City. There has been contact from Spain. Turkey is an option for us as well. He could go to Besiktas or Fenerbahce or any other club. It’s all down to negotiations with Stoke City. Badou likes challenges. He has a right to leave Stoke City to play on a bigger platform like the Champions League. It’s not cool for me to say specific things about his transfer at this stage, but I can say things will become much more clear after the World Cup.”
Ndiaye is not interested in playing for a Championship side and it seems that he wishes to return to the Premier League immediately next season.
As per the reports, Wolves want to sign the powerful box-to-box midfielder this summer.
Stoke City signed him from Turkish giants Galatasaray for a fee of around £14m and they will look to recoup most of that money if they are forced to sell Ndiaye to Wolves.
The Championship winners should be able to afford that given their resources.
Ndiaye could be the ideal partner for Neves at the heart of Nuno’s midfield next season. The newly promoted outfit will need to add some physicality to their squad to cope with the Premier League and Ndiaye would be a perfect addition.
The Molineux outfit have already signed a powerhouse defender in Willy Boly.