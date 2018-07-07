Agent of Fernando Llorente comments on Tottenham Hotspur future

Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente is likely to leave the club in the summer transfer window, and the player’s agent has hinted that a move is on the cards.
According to Fernando Llorente’s agent the Spanish striker is open to joining Napoli in the summer transfer window. He has made it clear to CalcioNapoli24, as translated by Football Italia that the former Swansea striker won’t renew his deal with Spurs.
According to various reports in Italy, including in publications such as virgilio.it and Il Mattino, Serie A giants Napoli are interested in signing Llorente from Spurs during the summer.
Llorente’s agent claimed that he doesn’t know about the interest from Napoli, but it would really be a great honour if the Naples club made an approach.
Chus Llorente told CalcioNapoli24, as translated by Football Italia: “We know nothing about any interest from Napoli.
“Until now no-one has contacted us from Napoli or Tottenham, so I don’t have much to say about it.
“Of course, we’d be honoured to deal with the Italians because we’re talking about one of the top clubs in Italy.
“We’re talking about a top club, so it would really be a great honour if it was true that Napoli wanted him. We absolutely won’t renew with Tottenham.”
Llorente joined Spurs last season from Swansea City but has failed to make an impact. He made just one Premier League start, managing only 227 minutes of league action all season.
The 33-year-old was seen as a backup striker for Harry Kane, but even when the England international was injured Mauricio Pochettino opted for other options.
Therefore, Llorente – who earns £75,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac.com – is almost certain to leave Tottenham in the summer transfer window.
Spurs are in the market to find a decent back up striker for Harry Kane, and it is really hard to see the former striker playing any role for the London club next season.