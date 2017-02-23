Agent: Moussa Dembele has no intention to leave Celtic

Glasgow Celtic midfielder, Moussa Dembele, is one of the hottest young talents in Europe at the moment.
During the January transfer window, he was linked with a move to Chelsea. The Premier League giants were reportedly considering making a £30m bid for the 20-year-old, but Celtic made it clear that they had no intention of selling their prized asset.
Several European heavyweight clubs like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Chelsea are expected to test Celtic’s resolve in the summer, but there’s some good news for the Bhoys fans.
According to Dembele’s agent, Mamadi Fofana, the youngster is set to remain at the Scottish Premier League side until his contract expires. He joined Celtic for a measly fee of £500,000 on a four-year deal in 2016 from Fulham.
Fofana said, as quoted by the Daily Record:
He signed a four-year deal at Celtic and, in his head, he’ll be at Celtic for those four years. If he has to leave, that will happen at the right time, but it’s not in Moussa’s head or my head.
In January, there was speculation, but there will always be speculation if he does well. I am not even thinking of the future. I don’t wake up in the morning thinking where Moussa will go in the summer.
The future does not exist. The past has gone. It’s about being a better player right now. The plan with Brendan and the club and Moussa is private, but I can say it will remain the same and it stays the same.
At the moment, I can be no clearer in saying there is absolutely no discussion between me and Celtic about Moussa leaving in the summer or even next January.
He has made it clear that Dembele is not considering leaving Celtic at the moment. The French forward has netted 24 times in 34 appearances this season, and has been steadily progressing under Brendan Rodgers.
At this point of time, getting regular games should be Dembele’s first priority. However, who doesn’t want to play for a big European club? It could be too hard for the youngster to say no if big European clubs come calling next summer.