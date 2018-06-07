Agent denies Salah talks, but Barcelona “already know” that Liverpool star “would be interested in signing”

Mohamed Salah’s agent has strongly denied claims he has offered the Liverpool star to Barcelona.
The Egyptian forward scored 44 goals for the Reds in a stunning debut season for the club following his move from Roma last summer.
Spanish media outlet AS has claimed that there have been several meetings between Salah’s representatives and Barcelona over a possible switch to the the Nou Camp.
The report goes on to say that Nabil Fekir’s probable arrival at Anfield from Lyon clears the path for Liverpool to sell Salah.
Barca are said to already know that the 25-year-old would be interested in signing and they are negotiating how much a deal could be completed for.
However, Salah’s agent Ramy Abass Issa has taken to Twitter to dismiss the claims.
This never happened. @English_AS you need better sources. https://t.co/Y4OpwkoNYV
— Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) June 6, 2018
Despite the denial, Barcelona’s interest in Salah is likely to be genuine, particularly with Antoine Griezmann now looking set to stay at Atletico Madrid.
Salah currently earns £90,000-per-week, but he could more than double that at the Nou Camp and any agent worth his salt would be foolish not to advise his player to consider such an offer.
As Liverpool showed with Philippe Coutinho, every player has his price and that is likely to be no different with Salah.