Agent confirms Newcastle interest in Alexander Golovin

Newcastle are interested in signing the CSKA Moscow midfielder Alexander Golovin this summer.
As per the reports from Russia (translated by SportWitness), Southampton are also keeping tabs on the highly rated box-to-box midfielder but they will only make a move if they manage to beat the drop this season.
Agent Alexander Manyakov said: “He needs to leave. As far as I know, there are offers from Premier League clubs but not from the Top 6. I know that Southampton and Newcastle are showing an interest but he has a contract with CSKA.”
Golovin has been excellent for the Russian side this season and his performances in the Europa League have attracted the attention of the English clubs. The 21-year-old had a very good game against Arsenal earlier this season.
The Russian would add much-needed creativity and drive to the Newcastle midfield if the Magpies manage to pull off the transfer.
Golovin is a technically gifted midfielder with a great passing range. His close control, flair and defensive contribution makes him a complete package.
As per the reports, the midfielder is valued at around €20m and Newcastle should have no problems paying that if the interest is genuine.
Golovin is extremely talented and Benitez could help him fulfil his potential.