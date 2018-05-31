Agent confirms Man City are close to agreeing deal to sign Jorginho

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Napoli midfielder Jorginho.
The player’s agent, Joao Santos, has confirmed to numerous Italian media outlets that City have agreed personal terms with the Italy international on a basic £80,000 a week plus bonuses.
A fee in the region of £45 million is close to being agreed and the Premier League club are hopeful of concluding a deal over the next few days.
“We know that an offer from Manchester City has reached Napoli,” said Santos.
“We are waiting for a response from the Azzurri, who don’t seem to have rejected the offer. If Napoli find an agreement with City, we’ll go from there.”
The Brazilian-born star moved to Italy at the age of 15 and began his professional career with the Verona youth team, before being promoted to the senior squad.
He had a spell on loan with Sambonifacese, before returning to Verona to establish himself in the first team.
Jorginho joined Napoli in 2014 and he has since gone on to make 160 appearances for the club in all competitions.
He was been capped six times at senior level by Italy.