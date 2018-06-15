Agent confirms Chelsea target will “evaluate” move from Atletico Madrid

Stefan Savic’s agent says his client could move from Atletico Madrid this summer.
Savic has made 110 appearances for Atletico since joining the club in 2015, but the centre-back could be on the move ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.
Serie A giants Juventus are also understood to be interested in the Montenegro international.
“Stefan is a player who is always very interesting,” Zarko Pelicic told TuttoJuve.
“He has top quality – he can play for any of the top four teams in the best leagues.
“I can’t name names, everything goes through the club.
“He’s currently an Atletico Madrid player – we’ll evaluate what’s best for the club and the lad.”
Savic had a brief spell at Manchester City, joining the Premier League outfit for £6 million back in 2011.
The defender made 21 appearances for City in the 2011/12 season, before leaving the club to join Fiorentina.
He made 108 appearances for the Italian club, scoring four goals.
Savic has also scored four times in 48 international appearances for Montenegro.