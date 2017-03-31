Agent: Antonio Conte could leave Chelsea if this happens

Antonio Conte has had a fantastic debut season with Chelsea so far and the Italian is likely to win the Premier League with the Blues.
However, recent comments from the Italian’s agent could be a cause of concern for the Premier League giants. Conte was linked with a move to Inter Milan earlier this season and the Italian’s agent believes that anything is possible if a club with rich history approaches his client.
Conte’s agent, Federico Pastorello, has hinted that the former Juventus manager likes continuity but he could be open to new opportunities in future.
Will Conte stay at Chelsea? If he wins a title and begins the cycle the objective is one of continuity. But if offers from clubs arrive, new opportunities may arise, especially at historical clubs.
The last thing Chelsea would want is to lose a world class manager after a title-winning season. It is clear that Conte is building something special at Stamford Bridge and his side could challenge for the Champions League next season.
As of this moment, it seems highly unlikely that Chelsea will let him leave even if he wants to go. Furthermore, Conte comes across as a manager who likes a challenge. Therefore, he will want to achieve something special at Stamford bridge before deciding to switch clubs.