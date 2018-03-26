Adidas want Manchester United to agree deal with Real Madrid for Ronaldo

According to Diario Gol, Adidas are hoping Manchester United can convince Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Old Trafford, to make way for Neymar’s potential arrival.
Ronaldo is contracted with Real until 2021 and has shown no real desire to leave the Bernabeu, but Florentino Perez is reportedly trying to bring Neymar in from Paris Saint-Germain and could offload the Portuguese international as a result.
Adidas have lucrative kit deals with Manchester United and Real Madrid, so they would have no problem with Ronaldo moving club. Adding a star like Neymar would just be good business, so their motives are crystal clear. Real appear to be keen to bring the Brazilian forward back to Spain, so the only issue is with Ronaldo.
Manchester United have been linked with the 33-year-old for many years and certainly have the money to procure his signature. There’s just the issue of asking price, wages and convincing the player to return to Old Trafford.
The Portuguese international is valued at £101.3m and earns £350k-per-week at Real. Diario Gol believe Ronaldo’s issue with the Spanish tax authorities could force him away from the club, but there’s been no movement made on a deal yet.
Stats from Transfermarkt.