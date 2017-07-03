Adidas reveals Manchester United 2017/18 Home Kit

Adidas football have revealed the new Manchester United home kit for the 2017/18 season.
Forever red. 🔴 Our new 2017/18 Home kit by @adidasfootball.
Exclusively at https://t.co/TPRDQh2aEQ & official club stores. #HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/pgU3guKITj
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 3, 2017
Swedish international Victor Lindelof was one of the players pictured wearing the new kit alongside the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.
Adidas have used advanced technology to manufacture the new Manchester United kit and it will help improve the performances of the athletes.
The use of breathable fabric, mesh engineering will make it comfortable for the players during movement.
Our house, our rules.
The new 2017/18 home kit by @adidasfootball.
Get yours now: https://t.co/BkYXapJFvy #HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/vVhgUcYrVj
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 3, 2017
The new kit sports a button-up collar design which pays homage to United’s classic designs from the past. The shirt features three stripes across the shoulders with black and white detailing around the cuffs.
The white and black sleeves will represent the colour of flags on display at Old Trafford during match days.
Jose Mourinho’s men will be wearing the new Manchester United home kit for the first time when they take on LA Galaxy as part of their pre-season tour of the US, on the 15th of July.
Adidas have confirmed that the new home kit will be available from today from Adidas and official club stores.
Our new 2017/18 home kit by @adidasfootball – take a look behind the scenes with our players.#MUFC #HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/a3C8eSjC0h
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 3, 2017