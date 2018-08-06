Adama Traore could be a season defining signing for Wolves

Wolves are closing in on the signing of Adama Traore from Middlesbrough.
According to Sky Sports, a deal has been agreed between the two clubs and the player will complete his medical today.
Traore had an excellent campaign last year and he should prove to be a very good signing for Nuno’s side.
Wolves have improved their squad massively over the summer but the attack needed strengthening. The likes of Bonatini and Jimenez are all target men who won’t add any flair or pace to Nuno’s attack.
The arrival of Traore would add another dimension to the Wolves attack. The 22-year-old wide forward will add some much-needed unpredictability.
The Championship winners have the quality to establish themselves as a Premier League club but someone like Traore can take them to the next level.
If he manages to settle into the Premier League quickly, he could guide Wolves to a top-eight finish next season.
The likes of Everton and West Ham will go through a transition period and Newcastle are weaker because of their poor transfer window.
This is a great opportunity for Nuno to secure an impressive finish but he needs a season-defining transfer in order to give his side the extra edge.
Traore’s pace, power and technique will be a massive boost for Wolves next season.
It will be a club record signing for the Molineux outfit and the 22-year-old could be worth his weight in gold for them.