Adam Lallana close to signing new Liverpool deal

Liverpool manager, Jürgen Klopp, has made it very clear time and again that he doesn’t want his best players to leave the club. Recently, Philippe Coutinho, has signed a new five-year deal that made him Liverpool’s top earner on £150,000 a week. Next in the line is Adam Lallana.
According to reports from the Times, the Reds are ready to secure Lallana’s best years by agreeing to a new contract with the England midfielder. Lallana has two years left on his present contract, and his representatives are in talks with the club to strike a new deal for the player. Lallana is likely to be handed a similar set of financial package over the next four years.
The 28-year-old has enjoyed a productive 2016-17 season so far, having already scored seven goals and furthering providing seven assists in the Premier League. However, more than goals and assists, it is his tireless and energetic performances on a regular basis that has made a huge difference to the side.
He has won the trust of Klopp with some superb displays this season. The former Dortmund manager will be hoping Lallana to inspire his team again, as Liverpool look to finish the campaign on a high.
The Reds have failed to post a Premier League win in 2017, and dropped from second place to fifth in the process. The title race is as good as over, and whatever slim chances they still have will be lost if they suffer defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
What has been really frustrating is that not only have the results dried up, but also the free-flowing performances which were the hallmark of this Liverpool side have disappeared too. All Liverpool need is some points on the table to regain the confidence back in the team. Lallana believes that it is a period where the club must learn how to grind out victories.